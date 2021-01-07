Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 23823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

