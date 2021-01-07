Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 10.5%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 1,604,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 677,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.