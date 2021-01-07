Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.