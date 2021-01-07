Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $174.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,870. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

