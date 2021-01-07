Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.14 ($41.34).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

