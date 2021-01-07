Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of SILK opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,228 shares of company stock worth $5,739,507 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $233,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

