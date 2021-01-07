Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

