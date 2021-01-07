Silvercorp Metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,890 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,652% compared to the typical daily volume of 323 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

