SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

