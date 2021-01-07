SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.