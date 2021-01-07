Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $73.64. 1,223,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,339,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

