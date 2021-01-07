Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,832 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.00. 113,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.