Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,517 SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.97. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $117.83.

