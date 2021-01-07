Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.68. The stock had a trading volume of 110,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

