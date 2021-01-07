Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 49,685 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New comprises about 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 8,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

