Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,228 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 96.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 721,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 28,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,220. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

