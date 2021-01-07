Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.19. 93,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

