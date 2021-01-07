Silverway (SLV) Hits One Day Volume of $495.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Silverway has traded 67.1% higher against the dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $2,045.50 and $495.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,451.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.01173011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002329 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00181701 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.