Silverway Trading Up 62.5% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $2,130.07 and approximately $229.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. In the last week, Silverway has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.20 or 0.01101601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038921 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002334 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00185844 BTC.

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

