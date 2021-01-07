Simmons First National (SFNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) recently:

1/7/2021 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

12/24/2020 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

12/18/2020 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

SFNC stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 23,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,729. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Simmons First National Co alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

