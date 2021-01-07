Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.98

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 1936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.