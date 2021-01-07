Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.51

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 22136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,223.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

