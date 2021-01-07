SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0779 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 73.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $66.57 million and $2.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,183,158 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

