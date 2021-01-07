SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.99

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.63. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 78,426 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

