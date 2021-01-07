SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 608,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 431,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 150,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 863,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 271,062 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

