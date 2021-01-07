SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 5413045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The firm has a market cap of £40.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.69.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) alerts:

In other SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.