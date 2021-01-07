SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Up 5.9%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 612,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 325,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.