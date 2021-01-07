SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.