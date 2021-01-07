Small Love Potion Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $698,594.01 and $81,697.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

