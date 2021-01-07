SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.38. Approximately 235,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 463,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,287,000 after buying an additional 111,343 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SMART Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $4,648,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.14 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

