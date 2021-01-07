Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to $0.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

