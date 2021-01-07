Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,538.03

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,538.03 and traded as high as $1,583.00. Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) shares last traded at $1,572.50, with a volume of 896,086 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SN. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,767.88 ($23.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,525.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,538.03.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

