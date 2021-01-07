Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Down 6.7%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 5,704,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,700,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

SWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $544,510. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,667,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,012,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,697,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

