Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $52.44. Approximately 20,543,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,826,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Get Snap alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $590,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $9,855,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.