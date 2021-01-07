SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1,043.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.