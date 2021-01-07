Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.02. 20,314,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 20,339,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth $341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 68.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth $192,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

