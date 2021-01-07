Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 40,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,253 call options.
IPOE traded up $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 1,348,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,096. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile
