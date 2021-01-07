Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 40,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,253 call options.

IPOE traded up $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 1,348,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,096. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

