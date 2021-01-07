Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.59) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

GLE stock opened at €17.96 ($21.12) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.40.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

