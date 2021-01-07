Solana Price Tops $2.33 on Top Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00006050 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $611.18 million and approximately $147.20 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solana has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,901,227 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

