SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $181.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00414218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

