SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 5.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $371.54 and last traded at $365.97. 1,615,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,643,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

