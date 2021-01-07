Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 19.8%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shot up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.48. 1,727,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,037,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLDB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $512.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

