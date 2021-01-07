SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.11 million and a PE ratio of -57.50.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.