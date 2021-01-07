Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.43. 11,399,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 3,712,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Soligenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 477.38% and a negative return on equity of 468.27%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

