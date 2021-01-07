SONM (SNM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $261,123.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.60 or 0.02658350 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012778 BTC.

SNM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

