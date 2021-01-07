Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.39. 9,602,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,032,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92,530 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.