South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.15

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1062427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

