South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.10

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 26468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUHY. Barclays cut shares of South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.99.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

