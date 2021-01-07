Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell Sells 41,000 Shares

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$23,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,710.

David Roger Scammell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, David Roger Scammell sold 9,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$5,510.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, David Roger Scammell sold 42,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$24,739.25.

On Friday, November 6th, David Roger Scammell sold 19,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$10,989.60.

On Thursday, October 22nd, David Roger Scammell sold 1,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$570.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$20,804.40.

On Friday, October 16th, David Roger Scammell sold 11,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$6,389.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$21,081.60.

SSV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.59. 244,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

