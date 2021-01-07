Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Financial Comparison

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.66 $891.00 million $0.61 5.41 Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 4.82 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.59

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 11 2 0 2.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 7 1 3.00

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Southwestern Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

